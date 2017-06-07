Swimming advisory issued for two Newport News beaches

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Peninsula Health District has issued a swimming advisory for Hilton Park and Huntington Park beaches.

Samples that were taken on June 6 at both beaches showed that bacteria levels in the water were higher than the State Water Quality Standards.

Notices will be posted at the beaches until the bacteria levels are back down.

Recreational waters are checked during the summer months for high levels of bacteria.

Indicator organisms like enterococci are monitored and when they are too high a sign is posted at the beach.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be as well.