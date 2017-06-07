Search for a missing 77-year-old woman continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The search continues for a missing 77-year-old woman with dementia. Law enforcement agencies have been searching for Juanita Coffield since Saturday.

Her son Vincent and daughter in law Connie told News 3 they noticed she was missing Saturday morning, believing she wandered off between 5 and 6 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management joined Chesapeake Police in the search Sunday. They are utilizing K9 units, horse units, man trackers and aviation.

"They're amazing. We've seen them flying over, the helicopters flying over and checking the corn fields and surrounding areas," said Vincent Coffield.

"She has dementia so she's lost some of her memories. Since she's wandered off, she doesn't know how to get back home," said Connie Coffield.

However, Mark Eggeman with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management is hopeful for a good outcome.

"This is still very much a viable rescue operation for us. I'm not really worried about that at this point. Survivability is actually a very long term thing. Being uncomfortable is one thing but survivability is another," said Eggeman.

The search area consists of 108 square miles and crews are reaching the 75 percent zone, which is a mile and a half radius from the house, where Juanita was last seen. There are obstacles the search crews has to overcome, including a lot of swamps, wooded and rural areas.

Eggeman is asking the public for help. "If you live along Benefit Road, Johnstown Road, or any of the roads in between, in this area. we're asking the public to please search all of their outbuildings behind their homes. horse barns, garages, sheds, chicken coops. We're asking people to check everything," said Eggeman.

Both Connie and Vincent are staying positive as well.

"It's been very difficult. It's just been an emotional time. We just want to make sure she's safe," said Connie.

Thursday morning law enforcement will pick up the search, covering any gaps or areas they couldn't get to Wednesday.