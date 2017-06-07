Police investigate after two Virginia Beach high schools vandalized

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two schools in Virginia Beach were vandalized late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, police said.

Landstown High School was spray painted on the outside of the building around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Next, around 12:30 a.m. Kellam High School was spray painted on the outside of the building.

Police said they are looking into several juveniles who could possibly be involved, two are from Kellam and six are from Landstown.

There have been no arrests made at this time and police are still investigating if the two incidents are connected.

School officials said staff removed the graffiti at Kellam before students got there and they were in the process of removing the graffiti while students were at Landstown.