Paragon Theaters in Newport News offering free kids movies every week, all summer!

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Paragon Theaters is offering FREE kids movies every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday all summer long!

Paragon Theaters is located at City Center in Newport News.

Here’s the list of what movies will be shown:

June 13,14,15 – Storks

June 20, 21, 22 – ParaNorman

June 27,28,29 – The Boxtrolls

July 11,12,13 – The LEGO Movie

July 18,19,20 – The Secret Life of Pets

July 25,26,27 – Kubo and the Two Strings

August 1,2,3 – The Pirates! Band of Misfits

August 8,9,10 – Sing

August 15,16,17 – Curious George

The free summer movies are for families to enjoy. However, if camp counselors or other summer programs would like to take part, call the theater for field trip pricing info!