Paragon Theaters in Newport News offering free kids movies every week, all summer!

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Paragon Theaters is offering FREE kids movies every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday all summer long!
Paragon Theaters is located at City Center in Newport News.
Here’s the list of what movies will be shown:
June 13,14,15 – Storks
June 20, 21, 22 – ParaNorman
June 27,28,29 – The Boxtrolls
July 11,12,13 – The LEGO Movie
July 18,19,20 – The Secret Life of Pets
July 25,26,27 – Kubo and the Two Strings
August 1,2,3 – The Pirates! Band of Misfits
August 8,9,10 – Sing
August 15,16,17 – Curious George
The free summer movies are for families to enjoy. However, if camp counselors or other summer programs would like to take part, call the theater for field trip pricing info!
37.086885 -76.472937