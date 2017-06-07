Paragon Theaters in Newport News offering free kids movies every week, all summer!

Posted 12:22 pm, June 7, 2017, by

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Paragon Theaters is offering FREE kids movies every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday all summer long!

Paragon Theaters is located at City Center in Newport News.

Here’s the list of what movies will be shown:

June 13,14,15Storks

June 20, 21, 22ParaNorman

June 27,28,29The Boxtrolls

July 11,12,13The LEGO Movie 

July 18,19,20The Secret Life of Pets

July 25,26,27Kubo and the Two Strings

August 1,2,3The Pirates! Band of Misfits

August 8,9,10Sing

August 15,16,17Curious George

The free summer movies are for families to enjoy. However, if camp counselors or other summer programs would like to take part, call the theater for field trip pricing info!