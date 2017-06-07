Mom accused of pulling son’s teeth out with pliers in Walmart bathroom

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A Utah woman is accused of pulling two of her 7-year-old son’s teeth out with pliers in a Walmart bathroom.

On April 2, police say Jeannine Cherilynn Isom bought hand sanitizer and needle-nose pliers from Walmart before taking her son into the bathroom and pulling two of his teeth, according to ABC 4.

The boy’s older brother and a store employee heard the child screaming and got him out of the bathroom. Documents say the woman didn’t use any anesthetic.

The 7-year-old reportedly said that “one was loose and the other was only a little loose.”

“When she proceeded to extract them, they didn’t come out in one whole piece. There were multiple pieces. So that illustrates that they were still very attached to this child’s mouth,” said Sgt. Cameron Paul with American Fork Police.

Isom was charged with one count of child abuse.