VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - On June 8th, students from the region will gather in Virginia Beach to show off their skills at working with computers and robotics at the 2017 STEM Trifecta Challenge. Our expert in all things digital, Caleb Kinchlow, has an inside look at the high-tech that's now at home in our local classrooms.

2017 STEM Robotics, Maker, & Cyber Security Challenge

June 8, 2017

10AM-4PM

​Virginia Beach Convention Center

www.vbstemtrifecta.com