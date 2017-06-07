× Lawsuit says family experienced racial harassment in Gloucester Point

GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. – A lawsuit filed in federal court says an interracial family has experienced racial harassment in their neighborhood.

In a July 2015 incident, the lawsuit says an African American teenager, named Mister Frazier, was playing with his relatives in the backyard of a vacant house. While they were playing, Frazier, who’s nicknamed Happy, heard racial slurs.

He confronted the two white men sitting outside. Next, the lawsuit says one of the neighbors, Stephen Cooke, used the n-word to his face. Eventually, the lawsuit says Cooke lowered his shoulder and shoved it into Happy’s chest, and then another man, identified as Douglas Clark, punched Happy.

Court records indicate, Cooke and Douglas, were later found guilty of misdemeanor assault and battery. Cooke denied using racial slurs during the trial, according to reports.

“The attack fractured feelings of safety and belonging that had allowed them, an interracial family, to move to Gloucester without fear of neighbors’ race-based hostility or violence,” the lawsuit says.

News 3 tried to get a comment at the homes of the four defendants in the case. At an address for Clark, a woman answered and said,” no comment.”