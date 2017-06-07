× First Warning Traffic – Wednesday road work and delays

NORFOLK:

Waterside Dr closed 10:00 AM on Thursday through Midnight on Sunday for Harborfest.

ERT WEEKLY MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNELS CONSTRUCTION Friday, June 2 to Friday, June 9

U.S. 58 West: Single lane closure June 7-8 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

CHESAPEAKE:

RT 168 BYPASS SINGLE LANE CLOSURE Rt 168 Bypass Bridge over the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal

Sunday, June 11 – Wednesday, June 14, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (northbound)

Maintenance work will require a single lane closure on the Rt 168 Bypass Bridge over the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal overnight June 4-7 (southbound) and June 11-14 (northbound) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.

GREAT BRIDGE BRIDGE CLOSURE Great Bridge Bridge on Battlefield Blvd

Thursday, June 8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Repair work will require the closure of the Great Bridge Bridge (Battlefield Blvd) overnight on Thursday, June 8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. A detour via the Rt 168 Bypass will be marked. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.

BAINBRIDGE BLVD CLOSURE Bainbridge Blvd at Triple Decker Bridge (S Military Hwy)

Monday, June 5 through Monday, June 26

Repair work to the Triple Decker Bridge will require the full closure of Bainbridge Blvd at S Military Hwy starting on Monday, June 5 through Monday, June 26. A detour will be marked. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.

VIRGINIA BEACH:

Laskin Road closure between Birdneck Road and Bayway Place beginning Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

The work will include milling, paving and pavement marking work, and will also include structural repairs and maintenance on the east and west bound spans on the bridge.

The work on the Laskin Road bridge, in both the east/west bound lanes, will take place Wednesday, June 14, through August 4, 2017, from 9 am. – 3 pm., Monday through Friday.

Any weekend work, if needed, will be from 7 am. – 5 pm.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES June 4-10

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I:

Alternating single-lane closure on I-64 east and west June 5-8, starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255).

Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) June 4-8, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound June 7-8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Westbound June 4-8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 High Rise Bridge, Chesapeake: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound June 4-8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes on I-664 south from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue in Newport News as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closures June 7-8 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closures June 9 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Single-lane closures June 10 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows: June 5-9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows:

Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows: Single-lane closures westbound June 5-8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Granby Street (Exit 276) and ending just before 4th View Street (Exit 273). One lane will remain open at all times.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Single-lane closures and multiple-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closures westbound between Woodland Road (Exit 267) and Armistead Avenue (Exits 265-A/265-B): June 4-7 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures across lanes in both directions starting at Exit 227 (Old Stage Road) and ending before Exit 242-A (VA-199/Williamsburg/Jamestown). June 4-8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed between Mercury Boulevard north (Exit 263-B) and the I-664 Interchange (Exit 264). Eastbound June 7-8 starting as early as 9 p.m. and ending no later than 5 a.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Dual-lane closures on Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) in both directions between Greenbrier Avenue and 90 th Street as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: June 5-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 5-9 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures on I-564 Eastbound June 5-10 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Single-lane closures I-564 Westbound June 5-10 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.



I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures, dual-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closures in both directions June 4-8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting near Hampton Boulevard and ending near the interchange with I-64 east. Westbound single-lane closure June 8 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Runway Tunnel.

I-664 Northbound, Hampton: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp to I-64 east. One lane will remain open at all times: June 7-8 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 9 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-664 Southbound, Suffolk: Full ramp closures at three ramps at Exit 9 leading to the Route 164/Route 17 Interchange. Only one ramp will be closed at a time, and detours will be in place: June 5-8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 9 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 10 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows: June 5-9 from 7 a.m. to noon.

US-17 (George Washington Memorial Highway), York County: Flagging operation and single-lane closure as follows: Traffic in both directions will encounter a flagging operation on US-17 at Denbigh Boulevard June 5-9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single-lane closures southbound June 8-9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hampton Highway interchange.

