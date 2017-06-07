× First Warning Forecast: Cool start to your Thursday

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking cool and windy conditions in your First Warning Forecast. We’re tracking a string of fronts that will linger off the coast the next few days. Areas of low pressure will move along the fronts. Rain chances remain low, but we will be dealing with lots of cloud cover.

As we head into this evening, expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. We may even see an isolated shower. Temperatures will cool to near 60 overnight. We could see some minor flooding at times of high tide tonight and tomorrow, due to the persistent northeast winds. High tide at Sewell’s Point is 9 pm tonight.

Another cool day in store for Thursday thanks to our winds out of the northeast. It will still be breezy with winds 15-25 mph, with higher gusts. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers. We’re looking at a 30 percent chance.

If you’ve missed the warmer temperatures, they’ll be back for Friday! Highs in the lower 80s with clearing skies throughout the day.

We’re going to crank up the heat for the weekend. Both days are looking dry and sunny. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 80s. On Sunday, temperatures will soar to 90! Looks like we’ll be dealing with the 90s through Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Fog and mist possible (25%). Lows near 60. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and windy. Cool. Scattered showers possible (30%). Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds: NE 10-20 G25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

