Conference USA announces football TV schedule

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion University Football will have nine games televised in 2017, Conference USA announced on Wednesday.

“This is the best TV schedule yet as it gives our fans a chance to see every home game on TV and is great exposure for the program. We are excited that our fans have at least nine opportunities to watch us play on TV,” ODU Head Coach Bobby Wilder said.

Two of ODU’s home games will be shown on ESPN3, two on the newly formed Stadium (formerly ASN and Campus Insiders), while the WKU contest will be on CBS Sports Network.

The first televised game of the season will be the home contest against North Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 16 with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Stadium.

ODU will return home on Saturday, Oct. 7 to host Florida Atlantic at 6 p.m., also on Stadium.

The Monarchs head to Marshall on Saturday, Oct. 14 to play the Thundering Herd at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN3.

Old Dominion hosts WKU on Friday, Oct. 20 on CBS Sports Network at a time still to be determined.

ODU travels to North Texas for the first time in school history on Saturday, Oct. 28 and will play on ESPN3.

The Silver and Blue return on Saturday, Nov. 4 for homecoming against Charlotte for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN3.

The Monarchs are on ESPN3 the final two weeks of the regular season, Nov. 18 in the home regular season finale against Rice at 2 p.m., and on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Middle Tennessee.