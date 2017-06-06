Water Country USA to host special ‘High School Splash Night’ for $15

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Water Country USA helping high schoolers kick off their summer the right way!

High schoolers will be able to slide under the stars on June 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. for just $15! Parking and lockers are free during event hours.

Students will be able to enjoy nighttime rides on some of the slides, play backyard games, get their groove on at a DJ dance party and get their picture taken in a photo booth!

Advance reservations are required to attend and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Students must present ID to validate age at check-in. (Valid forms of ID include school ID, driver’s license, passport or report card).

Students entering 9th grade in fall 2017 may attend by presenting a copy of their final 8th grade report card.

Click here to purchase tickets!