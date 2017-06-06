Virginia Beach student wins a $20K scholarship

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Princess Anne High School senior is getting an awesome scholarship.

The H&R Block Budget Challenge is a free program that helps students master real-world budgeting and personal finance skills.

Aaron Barefoot won the challenge and got a $20,000 check at a senior night reception June 5.

This school year nearly 180,000 students participated in the program throughout all 50 states, and Barefoot was one of five students nationwide selected for this scholarship for the spring 2017 semester, H&R Block said.

Way to go!