Virginia Beach man sentenced to serve 15 years for sexual abuse of child

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Stephen Kent Brooks, 61, will serve 15 years in prison for object sexual penetration, two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under age 13 and two counts of indecent liberties.

The judge sentenced Brooks Monday to 25 years in prison with 10 years suspended, leaving 15 years to serve.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the sentence was above the high-end of the Virginia State Sentencing Guidelines recommendation.

Brooks pleaded guilty on March 6.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney says between January 1, 2008 and January 1, 2009, Brooks sexually abused a young child known to him.

Brooks also sexually abused the same child between January 1, 2011 and January 1, 2012.

The victim told a family member shortly after the second incident.

Brooks wrote an apology letter to the victim.

He told investigators that he exposed himself to the child, but denied touching the child. He also told investigators that the child wasn’t lying, and that if the child said something happened to him he “must have” done something to the child.

Brooks has prior convictions for fraud and embezzlement.