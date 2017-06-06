Virginia babies win college savings accounts for being born near 5:29 on 5/29

A group of newborn babies in Virginia have gotten some help with college already.

17 babies won college savings accounts valued at $529 from Virginia529.

What did they have to do to win? The answer is just being lucky with the time they were born.

The 17 babies were the closest born to 5:29 p.m. on May 29 at hospitals in Virginia.

The babies’ parents as well as family and friends can add to the accounts to build savings for future career and job training, a spokesperson for Virginia529 said.

The initiative is part of Virginia529’s 529 College Savings Day efforts to raise awareness about the importance of saving for higher education through tax-advantaged 529 plans.

Five of the winners were from Hampton Roads:

Sentara Leigh Hospital, Norfolk – Baby boy McEvoy

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Norfolk – Baby girl Davis

Sentara Obici Hospital, Suffolk – Baby boy Perry

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Virginia Beach – Baby girl Clark

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, Williamsburg – Baby boy Johnson

The other winners were from different areas around Virginia:

Northern Virginia

Inova Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church – Baby girl Miller

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Woodbridge – Baby boy Jurgens

Shenandoah Valley

Augusta Health, Fishersville – Baby boy Dressler

Sentara RMH Medical Center, Harrisonburg – Baby boy Guilliams

Warren Memorial Hospital, Front Royal – Baby boy Sturdivant

Winchester Medical Center, Winchester – Baby boy Kelly

Southern Virginia

Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, South Boston – Baby boy Powell

Southwestern Virginia

Clinch Valley Medical Center, Richlands – Baby girl Matney

Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon – Baby girl Davidson

Norton Community Hospital, Norton – Baby girl Varner

Click here for more information about Virginia529.