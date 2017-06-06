Virginia mayor pulls crab with unusual eyes from Chesapeake Bay

CHESAPEAKE BAY, Va. – File this one under: what in the world?!

Tangier Island Mayor James “Ooker” Eskridge recently pulled an unusual find from the Chesapeake Bay — a two-year old blue crab with two six-month old oysters growing right on its shell.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation explains this critter combines two of the Bay’s most beloved critters—blue crabs and oysters. While it isn’t very rare to find a living blue crab with living oysters attached to it, it is rare for the oysters to grow to this size.