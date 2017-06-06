THE ORIGINALS new episode, Friday 6/9 at 8pm on WGNT 247

“A Spirit Here That Won’t Be Broken” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

A FAMILY BETRAYAL — When its discovered that The Hollow is using a magical totem to fuel her power, Freya (Riley Voelkel) enlists Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt) and Klaus’ (Joseph Morgan) help to locate and destroy it. Elsewhere, an ultimatum by The Hollow puts Kol (guest star Nathaniel Buzolic) at odds with his own siblings, while an unexpected run-in forces Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) and Rebekah to confront the growing tension between them. Finally, The Hollow’s plan for Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) leaves her in the fight of her life. Hanelle Culpepper directed the episode written by Carina Adly MacKenzie & Michael Russo (#411).