NORFOLK, Va. – Nathan’s Famous will hold a hot dog-eating contest on Sunday at Harborfest.

The contest will determine who will compete in the big 2017 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest.

The top male and top female finishers from this qualifier will be invited to compete at the ESPN-televised finals at Coney Island on July 4.

The contest will take place at 12:30 p.m. on the main stage at Harborfest in Town Point Park.