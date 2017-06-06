Melfa man sentenced after police find thousands of child pornography photos in his home

NORFOLK, Va. – A Melfa man who had tens of thousands of digital pictures and videos of child pornography was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison

and a lifetime of supervised release.

John M. Bowen, 56, pleaded guilty on January 19.

According to court documents, police found several electronic devices that had at least 1.7 million digital files, tens of thousands of which depicted the sexual abuse of children.

The collected included depictions of sexual abuse of children of a wide variety of ages, some as young as babies. It also included files of bestiality, and sadistic and masochistic conduct.

Authorities say Bowen’s collection was accumulated over a decade of downloading child pornography.

Law enforcement also found a handcrafted doll, the size of a young child, with a silicone adult-sized vagina insert.

Bowen was previously convicted of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a minor in 2001.