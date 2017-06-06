New bill aims to help prevent trafficking of children in Virginia

HAMPTON, Va. – Legislation is going to effect next month to make sure school districts are trained to help stop sex trafficking.

House Bill 2282 requires the Virginia Board of Education develop guidelines for training school nurses, guidance counselors, and other relevant staff to prevent the trafficking of children.

Virginia ranked 15th in the United States for the most reported cases of human trafficking in 2016.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, there were 148 reported cases last year, with 59 of those involving minors.

News 3 spoke with the Virginia Beach Justice Initiative about the bill.

While they support it, their concern is that there is no deadline on when the Board of Education has to finalize the guidelines and put them into school districts.

The bill goes into effect on July 1.