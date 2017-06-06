Former ODU QB Taylor Heinicke takes 1st team reps for Vikings

Taylor Heinicke during Minnesota Vikings organized team activity. (Photo courtesy: Minnesota Vikings)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – With Vikings starting quarterback Sam Bradford limited during the team’s organized team activity (OTA) Tuesday, a familiar face to Hampton Roads was given an opportunity to take snaps with the starters.

Taylor Heinicke, the record-setting QB from Old Dominion, split first-team reps at QB with Case Keenum.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke drops back for a pass during a pre-season game on September 3, 2015. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Heinicke, who signed with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2015, has yet to appear in a regular season game. He was the lone Vikings rookie free agent to make the team after training camp in ’15 after racking-up 16,279 yards of total offense and 132 career touchdown passes for the Monarchs.

Minnesota QB Teddy Bridgewater is not taking snaps during OTAs, as he continues to rehab a knee injury suffered last preseason.