Former ODU QB Taylor Heinicke takes 1st team reps for Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – With Vikings starting quarterback Sam Bradford limited during the team’s organized team activity (OTA) Tuesday, a familiar face to Hampton Roads was given an opportunity to take snaps with the starters.

Taylor Heinicke, the record-setting QB from Old Dominion, split first-team reps at QB with Case Keenum.

Heinicke, who signed with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2015, has yet to appear in a regular season game. He was the lone Vikings rookie free agent to make the team after training camp in ’15 after racking-up 16,279 yards of total offense and 132 career touchdown passes for the Monarchs.

Minnesota QB Teddy Bridgewater is not taking snaps during OTAs, as he continues to rehab a knee injury suffered last preseason.