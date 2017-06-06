Bear breaks into home and plays the piano

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAIL, Colo. -- A Colorado woman was surprised to discover a burly burglar had gone through her home while she was out.

A Vail Police Department officer who went to check it out found some minor damage in the unit and noted that food had been taken from the freezer. The officer suspected a bear had climbed in through an open window in the kitchen.

Later, Katie Hawley checked her security cameras, which captured the unusual break-in on video.

"Oh yeah, we love bears, just maybe not in our own house," Hawley explained. "I could see the paw on camera, and then the snout, and then all of a sudden it jumped over the railing and I did not expect to see that," she said.

You can see the black bear wander around the apartment and, at one point, bang out a few notes on the piano.

"He's not very good. He needs a couple of lessons," Hawley said. "I was like, I can't believe this is real. Then he heads upstairs to the kitchen to wreck the kitchen."

"The chords captured on video were unbearable and the tune was equally grizzly," the police department said in a statement.

The bear also opened a jar of peanut butter and a bag of chocolate chips. He followed that course up with a bag of mixed berries from the freezer before finally leaving the house.

"I"m very surprised he didn't get trapped in the house. He exited the same way he came in," said Hawley.