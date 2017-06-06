Amazon announces $5.99 Prime membership for people getting government assistance

Tuesday Amazon announced they will be giving discounted Prime memberships to people receiving government assistance.

The company said customers who have a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card qualify for the discounted membership.

Membership includes Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, Prime Photos and unlimited fast, free shipping for $5.99 per month for one year.

An EBT card is commonly used to disburse funds for several government assistance programs including Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition Program (WIC).

Amazon said EBT cannot be used to pay for membership. Customers can qualify every 12 months up to 4 times.

Amazon said it will add other ways to qualify in the future for customers participating in government assistance programs that do not utilize EBT.

There is no annual commitment and members can cancel anytime.

Click here to learn more and to sign up.