Ziggy Marley is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Exodus on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - This June, The Marley Family, Island Records and UMe will mark the 40th anniversary of Exodus – named the “Best Album of the 20th Century” by Time magazine in 1999 – with a series of four separate reissues, three of which will feature Exodus 40 - The Movement Continues, son Ziggy Marley’s newly curated “restatement” of the original album.