Virginia Beach Walmart Supercenter opens Wednesday, creating 300 jobs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A new Walmart Supercenter will open at 546 First Colonial Road Wednesday.

The new store will employ up to 300 full and part-time associates.

A grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen at 7:30 a.m.

“We know the Virginia Beach community has been looking forward to this new store opening,” said Store Manager Jacqueline Russell. “We can’t wait to open our doors so customers can enjoy the products, services and shopping experience we have to offer.”

Along with a full line of groceries, fresh produce and an in-store bakery, the new store will be stocked with electronics, furniture, automotive products, sporting goods, home improvement items, clothes and toys.

Applicants interested in careers at Walmart can apply at a store’s hiring kiosk or online at Walmartcareers.com.