VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The back of a Virginia Beach home went up in flames last night.

Firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Marta Court, in the Red Mill section of the city, around 11:30 p.m.

Once on scene, firefighters found the entire back of the home in flames.

Officials say the fire was caused by unattended smoking material, likely cigarettes.

A man inside and his dog were able to get out safely.

It is being ruled an accident.