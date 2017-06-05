Spirit of Norfolk holding ‘All You Can Eat Crab Feast’

NORFOLK, Va. – Calling all seafood lovers–Spirit of Norfolk Crab Fest cruises are back!

Tickets are on now on sale for the cruise on November 4. The cruise will start at 2:30 p.m. and will end at 5:30 p.m.

Guests will enjoy a cruise along the Elizabeth River with stunning views, interactive DJ entertainment and a special crab lunch buffet.

A ticket for the Crab Fest with non-alcoholic beverages is $82. Alcohol can be purchased at the bar. The first deposit for a ticket is due by or before June 23 to reserve a ticket for $41 per person. The second $41 per person will be due on August 25.

Tickets for children ages 3 – 12 are $43. The first deposit for a ticket is due by or before June 23 to reserve a ticket for $21.50 per child. The second $21.50 per child will be due on August 25. Children under 3 are free.

The Spirit of Norfolk does not issue refunds.

