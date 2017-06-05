Police investigating after man shot in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Winslow Avenue at 12:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot to his leg and buttocks.

The victim told officers he was outside his vehicle, waiting on a friend when two unknown people approached him.

A struggle ensued and he was shot.

The suspects ran away and were not found.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.