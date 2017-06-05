× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Severe weather possible tonight

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Fasten your seat belts, we could be in for a bumpy evening. Scattered showers and storms are likely until around midnight. Some of the storms could be severe. We expect heavy downpours that could cause localized flooding. Some of the storms could produce damaging wind gusts. And hail and an isolated tornado are also possible.

After tonight, our storm threat goes down significantly. But, that doesn’t mean we are done with the wet weather.

Tuesday is looking mainly dry with just a 20% chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

But then a persistent northeast wind starts to push clouds and light showers in. That will bring us some wet, gloomy weather on Wednesday and Thursday, along with high temperatures only in the lower 70s. That northeast wind along with an approaching full moon will also bring the threat for a little tidal flooding.

The skies will start to clear for the end of the workweek and into the weekend, laying the groundwork for significantly warmer weather on the way.

