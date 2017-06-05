Ocean Breeze Waterpark hosting Junior Lifeguard Camp

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Children eight and up can learn what it takes to be a true lifesaver at Ocean Breeze Waterpark’s Junior Lifeguard Camp.
Kids will be coached in first aid, water safety, team building, CPR and rescue techniques. Rising 6th – 8th graders will become certified in first aid and CPR.
Each child will get a camp rash guard and two snacks each day.
Rising 3rd – 5th graders and rising 6th – 8th graders can sign up for a week long session during the following weeks:
- June 19 – 23
- June 26 – 30
- July 10 – 14
- July 17 – 21
- July 24 – 28
- July 31 – August 4
- August 7 – 11
- August 14 – 18
Registration forms are available here and can be submitted by faxing 757-422-0526 or email camp@oceanbreezewaterpark.com.