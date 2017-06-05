Ocean Breeze Waterpark hosting Junior Lifeguard Camp

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Children eight and up can learn what it takes to be a true lifesaver at Ocean Breeze Waterpark’s Junior Lifeguard Camp.

Kids will be coached in first aid, water safety, team building, CPR and rescue techniques. Rising 6th – 8th graders will become certified in first aid and CPR.

Each child will get a camp rash guard and two snacks each day.

Rising 3rd – 5th graders and rising 6th – 8th graders can sign up for a week long session during the following weeks:

June 19 – 23

June 26 – 30

July 10 – 14

July 17 – 21

July 24 – 28

July 31 – August 4

August 7 – 11

August 14 – 18

Registration forms are available here and can be submitted by faxing 757-422-0526 or email camp@oceanbreezewaterpark.com.

Click here for more information.