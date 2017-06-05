More millennials are moving to Virginia Beach, study says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach has seen an uptick in millennials, according to Time Magazine.

The city has seen a 16% increase of millennials from 2010 to 2015 in the metro area, making it the first on the list of cities where millennials are moving. The research comes from from the Urban Land Institute.

Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce President Bryan Stevens told Time his department asked local millennials what would make the region a more attractive place to live several years ago.

While New York City had the greatest increase in total number of millennials, it only represented a 2.5% uptick, which put them at the bottom of Time’s list.

Richmond came in second place, with a 14.9% millennial change.

