Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A cloudy and soggy start to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Heavy rain and storms moving in… A cold front will push through the region today, triggering showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will be fairly slim this morning but will climb by midday. Expect widespread rain with pockets of heavy rain this afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Our biggest threat will be the heavy downpours that could cause localized flooding and ponding on the roads. Temperatures will start in the low 70s this morning and reach the low 80s this afternoon.

The cold front will linger off of the coast on Tuesday keeping clouds and a few showers in the mix. Expect mostly cloudy skies again tomorrow with just a few glimpses of sun. Scattered showers are possible but rain will not be as widespread or heavy as today. Highs will only reach the upper 70s tomorrow.

More sunshine will try to mix in for midweek with even lower rain chances. Expect partly sunny skies with isolated showers for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will slip into the low and mid 70s for midweek.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (80%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NW/NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 5th

1985 Severe Weather: Central Virginia, Virginia Beach

