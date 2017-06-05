Mike Vick: “Nobody plays the way I played”

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Newport News (Warwick H.S.) native Mike Vick revolutionized the way the quarterback position is played.

Now that he’s officially retired from the NFL, which active QBs remind him of himself?

“There are guys that have the same style, but I don’t see anybody playing the game the way I played it,” Vick told News 3’s Mitch Brown Sunday at his V7 Showcase in Virginia Beach.

“Maybe Colin Kaepernick,” Vick added. “I think Russell Wilson – he plays under control. I like the fact his game is more complete than mine. But there’s nobody out there playing the way I played. I did things only God can put in an individual.”