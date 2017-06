× Megabus picks up first passengers from Virginia Beach hub

Virginia Beach – Megabus will pick up its first passengers from the Resort City Monday afternoon.

Earlier this year, Virginia Beach City Council approved adding a Megabus stop on Pacific Avenue between 19th and 20th Street.

According to Megabus’ website, the first trip out of the Virginia Beach hub will stop in cities like Richmond, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and end in New York City. Today’s bus leaves around 4 p.m.