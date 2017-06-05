× Dog found dead in Virginia Beach apartment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach woman is out on bond after a dead dog was found inside her apartment.

Police got a call to Hannah Leannpaige Davis’ home in the 1800 block of Colonial Arms Circle on Sunday in regards to a dead dog inside.

The dog was an adult female, medium mix breed, black in color.

It appeared to be emaciated and was found deceased in a kennel.

The dog was taken to Virginia Beach Animal Control for a necropsy to determine cause of death.

The 21-year-old has been charged with one count Animal Cruelty and released on bond.

The case remains under investigation by Animal Control Officer Casey Harrell as the lead investigator.