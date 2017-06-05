Chesapeake Police trying to identify suspect accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of razors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police in Chesapeake need your to identify a woman wanted for stealing from stores.

Police say she's been going into various Walgreens locations in the Greenbrier and Great Bridge sections of the city, stealing up to $500 worth of razors each time.

If you have any information about who she is, you can anonymously submit a tip to Crime Line. There are three ways to report any information.

Call – 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

Text – “CHESTIP" plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES)

Web – Chesapeake Crime Line

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.