Police: Argument escalates to man allegedly biting off part of boyfriend’s ear in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police say man’s ear was bitten off by his boyfriend.

34-year-old Lionel Carrington was arrested for malicious wounding in connection with the incident.

Newport News Police said they were called to the 800 block of 14th Street for a domestic assault at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Carrington told police when they arrived that he was struck in the face by his boyfriend during an argument over a vehicle, according to a press release.

Police said while speaking to the 26-year-old boyfriend they learned that Carrington allegedly bit part of the man’s ear off during the incident.

He was taken to the hospital by a relative, according to police.

Carrington is being held without bond at the Newport News City Jail.

He has a court hearing coming up on June 15 at 8:30 a.m.