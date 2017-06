SUSSEX Co., Va. – The Sussex County Sheriff has passed away Saturday, according to a post on the Surry County Sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Sheriff Carlos Turner said Sheriff Raymond Bell was a blessing and that he was sad to hear of his passing.

The two had open conversations and Bell was a mentor to Turner, the post said.

Halifax County Sheriff’s Office also posted giving their condolences to Bell’s family.

Police have not given any details surrounding Bell’s death.