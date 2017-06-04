ODU Football brings out top-tier schools for College Exposure camp

NORFOLK, Va. – More than 400 high school athletes were coached up by more than 50 coaches from 25 colleges at the first of four Old Dominion Football College Exposure camps.

The likes of Michigan, Maryland, and Tennessee were among the programs with coaching staffs in attendance, giving athletes a local hotspot to get noticed by colleges they might not be able to travel to visit.

“That’s the number one goal, a lot of the area high school kids that can’t get to these schools,” said ODU head coach Bobby Wilder. “They can’t get to Maryland, to Michigan, to Tennessee, and obviously we’re looking at them, but we can’t take everybody in the area so we’re giving them as many opportunities as we can.”

The Monarchs will host the coaching staffs of Penn State and Temple on Friday at Powhatan Field.