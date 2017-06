NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Crews are working a crash on the interstate Sunday evening.

Multiple police and fire vehicles as well as a nightingale responded to the scene.

The crash is blocking all eastbound lanes of I-64 and two westbound lanes in near mile marker 257 Newport News.

Police have not released details about possible injuries at this time.

Update: Accident: EB on I-64 at MM257 in Newport News. All EB & 2 WB travel lanes closed; entr ramp closed. Potential Delays.5:34PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) June 4, 2017

