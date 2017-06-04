First Warning Forecast: Warm and sunny, many of us could reach 90
The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a warm Sunday and your next chance for showers and storms.
As we head into Sunday, most of us will stay dry. We are however, keeping a 20 percent chance for a shower or storm later in the day and at night. Highs in the lower 80s.
We’re tracking some wet weather to start your work week. Highs on Monday in the lower 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Keeping the chance throughout the day.
Tuesday is now looking drier. If anything, we may see a lingering shower in the morning with clearing skies throughout the day. Highs near 80.
Conditions are looking drier and cooler for Wednesday. Highs in the mid 70s.
Warmer for Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)
UV Index: 8 (Very High)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Very High
