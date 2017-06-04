First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and storms to start your work week
The First Warning Storm Team is tracking scattered showers and storms to start your work week.
Showers and storms possible overnight, with better chances on Monday. It will be a warm and humid night with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Scattered showers and storms for Monday associated with an area of low pressure and a cold front. We could see heavy rain at times with rainfall fall amounts anywhere from 0.5” to 1.5”. Larger amounts possible in thunderstorms. Looks like we’ll just be dealing with some garden variety thunderstorms. Doesn’t look like we’ll see anything severe. Highs will be in the low and mid 80s for most.
Tuesday will be a little cooler for many with temperatures ranging throughout the 70s. A few isolated showers are possible on Tuesday. Doesn’t look like it’ll be a wash out.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. Highs in the low and mid 70s.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Very High
April Loveland
First Warning Meteorologist
WTKR-TV News 3
