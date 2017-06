Virginia Beach, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a stabbing incident.

It took place in the 700 block of South Independence Boulevard and Roundhill Drive.

Officials responded to that area just after 5:30 P.M. Sunday Evening.

Police say, a man in the street got into an argument with a man who was in his car.

A few moments later one of the two men were stabbed.

Officials are currently looking for the suspect, if you can help call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.