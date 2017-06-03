Virginia Beach crews respond to residential fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Crews responded to a residential fire Saturday.

Firefighters were sent to 1908 Big Oak Court in the Rock Creek subdivision around 5 p.m.

They found heavy fire on the outside of a single family dwelling.

The fire was brought under control and fire officials said damage to the home is moderate.

The house next door had minor damage as well.

Two adults and two pets all got out of the home safely, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation. There were no injuries reported.