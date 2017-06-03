Two men seriously injured in Portsmouth shootings

Portsmouth, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating two shootings that left two men seriously injured.

The first gunshot victim walked into Maryview Hospital with life threatening injuries just after 10:30 P.M Saturday night.

There’s no word on where the man was sustained the gunshot wound.

The second gunshot victim was found in the area of Columbus Drive and Lexington, he is also suffering from life threatening injuries.

Officials have not said whether the two shootings are related or not.

The investigation is ongoing.

