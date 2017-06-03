SUPERNATURAL back to back episodes, Thursday 6/8 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

“The One You’ve Been Waiting For” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

EVERYBODY STILL HATES HITLER – After learning that the soul of Adolf Hitler has been trapped in a 1930’s gold pocket watch, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) must act quickly to prevent a group of Nazi necromancers from resurrecting the Füror. Meredith Glynn penned the episode directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado (#1205). Original airdate 11/10/2016.

“Celebrating the Life of Asa Fox” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

THREE WINCHESTERS ARE BETTER THAN ONE – When hunters gather together to celebrate the life and tragic death of one of their own, Sam (Jared Padalecki) Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) must take action when a demon starts picking off hunters one by one. John Badham directed the episode written by Steven Yockey (1206). Original airdate 11/17/2016.