Shamarko Thomas holds free youth camp before jetting to New York

Posted 11:53 pm, June 3, 2017, by

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It had been a long offseason for Virginia Beach native Shamarko Thomas. After spending the past four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thomas, an Ocean Lakes High alumnus, was a free agent.

Shamarko Thomas during a learning session at his youth camp.

The first day of June would be a monumental one though, as Thomas would sign a contract with the New York Jets. "It's definitely frustrating, but God has a plan," said Thomas. "The thing I kept, was my faith. I just worked hard every day and I knew the call was going to come, I'm just cherished and blessed to have the Jets call me."

More than 100 hundred kids were at Thomas' youth camp.

Two days later, he was at the Virginia Sportsplex teaching more than a hundred kids defensive techniques during his free youth camp. "It's definitely a blessing just to give back," said Thomas. "I'm out here with my old coaches, alumni, even old teammates, just giving back to the kids is a blessing."

Thomas was a 2008 All-State player for Ocean Lakes, and then continued his career at Syracuse, becoming an All-Big East selection in 2008.