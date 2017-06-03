Shamarko Thomas holds free youth camp before jetting to New York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It had been a long offseason for Virginia Beach native Shamarko Thomas. After spending the past four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thomas, an Ocean Lakes High alumnus, was a free agent.

The first day of June would be a monumental one though, as Thomas would sign a contract with the New York Jets. "It's definitely frustrating, but God has a plan," said Thomas. "The thing I kept, was my faith. I just worked hard every day and I knew the call was going to come, I'm just cherished and blessed to have the Jets call me."

Two days later, he was at the Virginia Sportsplex teaching more than a hundred kids defensive techniques during his free youth camp. "It's definitely a blessing just to give back," said Thomas. "I'm out here with my old coaches, alumni, even old teammates, just giving back to the kids is a blessing."

Thomas was a 2008 All-State player for Ocean Lakes, and then continued his career at Syracuse, becoming an All-Big East selection in 2008.