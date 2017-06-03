Families of fallen heroes invited to write names on Oceanfront military mural

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A new military mural at the Oceanfront will be dedicated June 10 at 11 a.m.

Artist Sam Welty from Chesapeake is calling the mural Great America Number 1: Our Fallen Heroes.

The painting is visible on two buildings at 19th street near Atlantic Avenue and is one out of 12 murals Welty has painted.

The mural was originally on a hotel until November of 2016, when owners of the hotel said it was removed because of water damage.

The new mural was started in the beginning of May.

The ceremony dedicating the artwork is free and open to the public. Members of fallen military and first responders are invited to to write the names of their loved ones on the mural.

Welty said, “This mural belongs to all of us. I invite everyone who has lost someone in the line of duty to come and claim it as their own.”

