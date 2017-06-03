Citizens in one Virginia town warned to boil water indefinitely

WAVERLY, Va. – The Department of Health notified the citizens of Waverly of a boil water advisory in place.

The letter sent to residents said, in part, “We are required to inform you that it is recommended that you boil all water before consuming it until further notice.”

The water allegedly failed to pass a test that it was safe for human consumption.

The office said they would inform residents when the water passed inspection.

In the flyer passed out to residents, no timeframe was given for when the boil advisory would be lifted.

Residents said that not every citizen or business was aware of the boil notice.