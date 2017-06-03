ARROW, Wednesday 6/7 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 11:07 pm, June 3, 2017, by , Updated at 01:32PM, June 2, 2017

Arrow — “The Recruits” — Image AR502a_0162b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Rick Gonzales as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog and Stephen Amell as Green Arrow and Echo Kellum as Curtis Holt — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

“The Recruits” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

 

SUIT UP — Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) new recruits for Team Arrow are Curtis (Echo Kellum), Wild Dog (guest star Rick Gonzalez) and Evelyn Sharp (guest star Madison McLaughlin).  Unfortunately, the Green Arrow’s training methods prove to be too much for some of them to handle.  Meanwhile, in the flashbacks, Oliver’s initiation into the Bratva continues.  James Bamford directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Beth Schwartz (#502).  Original airdate 10/12/2016.