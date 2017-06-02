HAMPTON ROADS, Va - When adventure beckons, Mungo is there. Known as one of the premiere adventure cameramen, Mungo has traveled to more than 90 countries to capture the world’s wild and wonderful –and sometimes hostile – environments.
We meet Mungo, the adventure cameraman turned TV host on Coast Live
-
Ocean-based research team on a mission to save the Great White Shark
-
Oil tanker hijacked off Somali coast
-
The CW Network Sets 2017 Summer Schedule
-
Tips to reduce vacation stress and save money this Summer on Coast Live
-
‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 premiere date unveiled after reveal stunt hits snag
-
-
Animal Adventure Park to take down ‘Giraffe Cam’ by end of week
-
Summer Camp Spotlight: Outdoors, horses and more with Triple R Ranch on Coast Live
-
Meet the active duty dads turned successful children’s book authors on Coast Live
-
We meet a woman whose bucket list is about giving back on Coast Live
-
Adam Sandler will do four more movies for Netflix
-
-
‘Flight of Passage’ Avatar ride is Disney’s best new attraction in years
-
We meet the women behind a world premiere opera on Coast Live
-
The new ‘It’ trailer will freak you out